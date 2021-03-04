Capgemini initiates free Covid-19 vaccination for all its employees and dependents

Capgemini, a global consultancy firm, announced that it will cover the cost of coronavirus vaccines of all eligible employees and their dependents in strict accordance with all the Government-approved protocols, as per the official release.

Commenting on this initiative, Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India said in a statement, “At Capgemini, our employee’s health and well-being is our highest priority. Adhering to the government protocols, Capgemini will cover the cost of the vaccination for all the eligible employees and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits program.”

He added, “We are undertaking these special initiatives to facilitate adequate protection for our colleagues and their loved ones from the pandemic and further strengthen our commitment towards our employees.”

The company said that this effort is aimed to aid the vaccination effort of the Government of India against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other companies that are going to bear the cost of the vaccination of its employees include Infosys, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Accenture, RPG Group, and public-sector bank State Bank of India (SBI), as per media reports.