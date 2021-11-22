‘Capturing growth in services sector key to TN’s $1-trillion goal’

Making Tamil Nadu youth future ready, buildin a strong data centre industry, improving State’s readiness to adopt new technologies and reviewing the existing policy environment of ICT in the State were some of the areas that were discussed at the first meeting of the Advisory Council for Future - IT Sector & Emerging Technologies on Monday.

The Council’s meeting chaired by State IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj was attended by IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal and by members including NG Subramaniam of TCS; Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan; Murugavel Janakiraman of BharatMatrimony.com; Suresh Sambandam of KissFlow and IIT Madras Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi.

Adopting new technologies

Improving Tamil Nadu’s readiness to adopt new technologies in hardware manufacturing was highlighted at the meeting. The discussion on IT/ITeS highlighted that the growth in services sector has to be captured to achieve the $1-trillion goal by 2030 set by the Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The Council will review the existing ICT eco-system and discuss the paradigm shift from services-driven growth to growth in product development. The Council members recognised the need for focusing on start-up ecosystem and technologies such as robotics, gaming, AI, blockchain and genetic engineering.

The Council planned a roadmap to help Tamil Nadu to attract more companies and expand businesses and create more job opportunities in small towns and cities, come up with the recommendations to boost technology innovation ecosystem, sources said.

Speaking to newspersons before the meeting, the minister said that in the last six months, the IT department has undertaken various developments, including the formation of the advisory council . The team will help in developing the State’s IT sector, he said.

The Council was set up by the Tamil Nadu government on October 10 with eminent personalities in the IT/ITeS sector; academia and former top bureaucrats as members to improve State’s readiness to adopt new technologies in IT/ITeS sector and to advise the leadership.