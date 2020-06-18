Lawyer in Bihar lodges complaint against 6 filmmakers in connection with actor Sushant’s suicide

A senior lawyer from Muzaffarpur, Bihar has lodged a complaint against Bollywooods’six most prominent filmmakers in connection with actor Sushant Singh’s suicide.

The case has been scheduled for hearing on July 3, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The case has filed under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109, 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The filmmakers include Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, along with few others, has been listed as a witness in the case.

“I was hurt to know that Sushant Singh Rajput, a young Bollywood actor, was removed from seven films and few of his movies were not even released. It seems that a situation was created by the accused which prompted the young actor to take such a drastic step”, lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha said in his complaint filed in the Muzaffarpur court on Wednesday quoted as saying in the Deccan Chronicle report.

Sushant Singh Rajput, found dead in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday. The incident spurred debate on nepotism all across social media platforms. The postmortem report found asphyxiation due to hanging as the reason behind his death.

A few close acquaintances urged the government to inquire in the case as they believed it was not a suicide, but a motivated murder.

Earlier, few political leaders in Bihar including Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Pappu Yadav demanded a CBI probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, Deccan Chronicle report added.

“A talented actor like Sushant Singh Rajput cannot commit suicide. He is a victim of Nepotism. I met his family members and they want a probe in the case.” JAP president Pappu Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans in Bihar have also launched a campaign against nepotism in the film industry. On Tuesday, some fans in Patna burned effigies of a few filmmakers and urged the people to “boycott their movies”.