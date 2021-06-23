Cavinkare invites nomination for Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards

Building equity using the integrity screen
FMCG major Cavinkare announced that the nominations for the 10th edition Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards for the year 2021 open for dynamic innovators in the MSME sector across the country.
The annual award was instituted in 2011 by CavinKare in partnership with the Madras Management Association (MMA) in memory of R Chinnikrishnan, who is regarded as the father of the Sachet Revolution. Over the years, the award has been conferred upon more than 30 outstanding innovators from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
This year, the award goes on a national scale to identify India’s innovative entrepreneurial ventures from the MSME sector. The award will carry a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for each of the innovators selected.
The selected winners will get mentoring support on marketing, finance, packaging, R&D and HR from Cavinkare and MMA as and when required. Besides, the selected winners will also get direct access to the top talent in the industry for a year; support for patenting the product/services (wherever required & feasible); support for carrying out trademark, packaging, and design registration; and also facilitate interaction with banks & financial institutions, Cavinkare said in a press release.
The nomination process is entirely online, and it is open till July 17, 2021. Nominees can directly apply online on: https://mmachennai.wixsite.com/innovation2021
