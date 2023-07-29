In a crackdown against a ring of corrupt officers, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Joint Directors of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoCA), including one posted in Chennai, on charges of seeking bribe for showering undue favours to private firms. The CBI sleuths recovered ₹59.80 lakh during searches at the premises of the accused.

Senior Technical Assistant of MoCA, and an associate of a Mumbai-based private company were also picked up by the CBI in a trap laid and one of the two Joint Directors was caught with bribe money of ₹3 lakh, said the investigating agency spokesperson. Later, the other accused, including said public servants and private person were also caught.

According to the CBI, the accused have been identified as Joint Director Manjit Singh, and Ruhi Arora, Senior Technical Assistant, both posted at Office of the Director General (Corporate Affairs), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. The other Joint Secretary is Puneet Duggal, who was posted as Official Liquidator at Corporate Bhawan, Rajaji Salai, Chennai, and private person, Reshabh Raizada, an associate of M/s Alok Industries, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpat Rao Kadam Marg, Mumbai, said the CBI spokesperson.

“It was alleged that the said public servants were indulging in corrupt and illegal activities and in pursuance of the said conspiracy, were taking bribe from the private person for showing favour in the files of said private company pertaining to the investigation being made by the Ministry of Corporate affairs for adopting illegal and unethical business activities,” spokesperson stated.

Searches were conducted at Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai on the premises of the accused which led to recovery of ₹59.80 lakh, several incriminating documents and digital evidences, the CBI pointed out. All the arrested accused, said the agency, will be produced before a competent court to seek their remand for custodial interrogation.