CBI probe into Soma Enterprise points to NHAI official

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deepened its probe against the Hyderabad-based infrastructure company, Soma Enterprise Ltd, which has led the agency to the office and home of a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official.
“The office of a top official in NHAI technical wing was searched and documents in the office were seized,” said a source. The CBI searches in NHAI on Friday last week were linked to the case of a road project of the company, multiple sources told BusinessLine. However, they did not reveal the exact nature of alleged charges and suspicions that have led to these searches.
In September, a Soma Enterprise executive was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a CBI official. According to the FIR on the case, a bribe of ₹2 crore was offered to settle or close a pending case in favour of Soma Enterprise.
In his complaint sheet of September 2019, Asra Garg, Head of CBI’s Anti Corruption Branch, New Delhi, has stated that he was contacted by officials from the company - through a Home Ministry official - and was “offered a bribe of ₹2 crore” to settle an ongoing CBI enquiry in favour of Soma Enterprise.
National highway projects undertaken by Soma Enterprise include those connecting Panipat-Jalandhar in Punjab, Chennai-Elevated highway in Tamil Nadu, Surat-Hazira in Gujarat, Kishangarh-Ajmer-Beawar (Rajasthan), among others.
The financial situation of Soma Enterprise has been in doldrums, note credit rating agencies evaluating the financials of its projects.
According to the note of another credit rating agency, ICRA in 2019, Varanasi-Aurangabad highway project faced risk of equity infusion in right time. “..Even through Soma Enterprise Limited has experience of more than two decades in the engineering procurement contract business, there is execution risk due to its current weak financial and liquidity profile,” said ICRA.
Financial creditors had dragged Soma Enterprise to National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Branch in February charging the company owes them ₹ 900 crore. The NCLT admitted the charges and ordered commencement of “insolvency resolution process”. However, according to an announcement by the company on its website, a Supreme Court Order stayed the NCLT ordered insolvency proceedings, giving a breather to the company.
Attempts to contact the company did not yield results. An office executive of Soma Enterprise told BusinessLine over phone that the concerned person was travelling, while e-mail sent to the company on Tuesday seeking response to the CBI case remained unanswered.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
Last week, Sterling and Wilson Solar’s shares plummeted nearly 50 per cent after the company announced on ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...