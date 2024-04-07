A heinous act of trafficking just-born babies has been unearthed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a crackdown on Saturday that led to the arrest of seven persons running the racket in the national capital.

Two male infants of just 1.5 days and 15 days, and one girl child of one month have been rescued by CBI during the operation, the agency spokesperson said after raids were carried out at seven locations in Delhi.

The accused arrested by CBI have been identified as- Neeraj, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, Indu Pawar, Aslam, Pooja Kashyap, Ritu, Anjali and Kavita. Except for Neraj, all are residents of Delhi.

“They allegedly purchase babies from real parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter sell the infant children at the prices ranging from ₹4 to ₹6 lakhs per child,” the spokesperson revealed about their modus operandi.

The accused are also allegedly involved in duping many childless couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption.

The CBI said incriminating articles including ₹5.5 lakh cash and other documents have been CBI-registered a criminal case under various penal provisions of IPC and also of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 against 10 accused on allegations that a network of infant children traffickers are involved in buying and selling of infants across India for the purpose of adoption as well as for other illegal purposes.