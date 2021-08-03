CBSE Class X results: Highest ever pass percentage as 99.04% clear exam

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced Class X Board results, 2021. The total pass percentage stood at 99.04. According to the region-wise data Trivandrum has the highest number of pass percentage at 99.99 while Guwahati has the lowest at 90.54. The pass percentage of girls was at 99.24 while that of boys stood at 98.89. This year, girls did better than boys by 0.35 per cent.
The total number of candidates whose results declared were 20,97,128 out of which 20,76,997 candidates passed the examination while the results of 16,639 candidates is still under progress. The exams of 36,841 private and the patrachar candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15.
CBSE had cancelled the Class 10th Board examinations that were scheduled from May 4. A notification at that time said: “Results of Class X board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the examination”.
Due to the school closure, most of the classes and examinations were conducted online by schools. After detailed deliberations and testing policy formula on the data, committee suggested the result. As per the policy, unit test constituted 10 marks while mid-term examination and pre-board examination consisted of 30 marks and 40 marks respectively.
Result Committee
In a bid to ensure that the accuracy and fairness of the results, a Result Committee was constituted by each school. The Result Committee consisted of eight members -- Principal, five subject teachers and two external members.
In a statement issued by CBSE it said, “It is informed that shortly a detailed process will be communicated to the students in case they are having any disputes regarding their result preparation”. Also, as per the practice of Board, no merit list will be prepared by the Board for Class X result.
