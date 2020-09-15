CCEA nod for setting up of Haryana Orbital Rail Project in 5 years

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Setting up of a rail link at a cost of ₹5,617 crore over next five years; and a hospital facility — AIIMs — with a cost ₹1,264 crore over next four years were approved in the Cabinet meetings, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to official statements.
On Tuesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved setting up of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhauda – a passenger and freight movement train track.
According to the release, the project will be implemented by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC), a joint venture company set up by the Ministry of Railways with Haryana government. The project will have joint participation of Ministry of Railways, Haryana government and private stakeholders. Estimated completion cost of the project is ₹5,617 crore and the project is likely to be completed in five years.
The Cabinet, meanwhile, also approved setting up of new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga, Bihar. This will be established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The total cost will be ₹1,264 crore and is likely to be completed within four years from the date of the approval of the government, according to the statement.
The new AIIMS facility will involve creation of hospital, teaching block for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services. It will transform health education and training but also address the shortfall of healthcare professionals in the region, the official statement added.
The establishment of the new AIIMS will create capital assets for which requisite specialised manpower will be created, based on the pattern of the six new AIIMS, for their operations and maintenance. The recurring cost on these institutions shall be met through grant from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...