CCEA nod for setting up of Haryana Orbital Rail Project in 5 years

Setting up of a rail link at a cost of ₹5,617 crore over next five years; and a hospital facility — AIIMs — with a cost ₹1,264 crore over next four years were approved in the Cabinet meetings, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to official statements.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved setting up of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhauda – a passenger and freight movement train track.

According to the release, the project will be implemented by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC), a joint venture company set up by the Ministry of Railways with Haryana government. The project will have joint participation of Ministry of Railways, Haryana government and private stakeholders. Estimated completion cost of the project is ₹5,617 crore and the project is likely to be completed in five years.

AIIMS in Bihar

The Cabinet, meanwhile, also approved setting up of new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga, Bihar. This will be established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The total cost will be ₹1,264 crore and is likely to be completed within four years from the date of the approval of the government, according to the statement.

The new AIIMS facility will involve creation of hospital, teaching block for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services. It will transform health education and training but also address the shortfall of healthcare professionals in the region, the official statement added.

The establishment of the new AIIMS will create capital assets for which requisite specialised manpower will be created, based on the pattern of the six new AIIMS, for their operations and maintenance. The recurring cost on these institutions shall be met through grant from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.