CCI Chairman Gupta to be NFRA chief for three months: MCA

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on September 30, 2021

Gupta will perform duties of NFRA Chairperson as wells as Chairperson of CCI

The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has assigned the charge of the post of Chairperson of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Competition Commission of India for a period of three months from October 1.

The incumbent NFRA Chairperson Rangachari Sridharan will demit office on Thursday, when his three year term as NFRA Chief comes to an end.

Gupta will perform duties of NFRA Chairperson in addition to existing work as Chairperson of CCI, official sources said.

The last 15 days of Sridharan’s tenure saw a flurry of activity from NFRA, which is country’s independent audit regulator.

Published on September 30, 2021

