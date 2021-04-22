Centre allocates less Remdesivir injections to Maharastra

The lower allocation of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra was also taken by State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. Addressing the media he said the State is being allocated 26,000 injections per day by the Centre as against the requirement of 50,000 injections per day.

Earlier in the day fellow Cabinet minister, Nawab Malik had also raised the same issue in a media statement.

Addressing the reporters, Tope said that he will write to the Centre to increase the allocation of Remdesivir to Maharashtra, the worst Covid-19 hit state in the country. “Given the gravity of the pandemic, the State Government was looking at a supply of one lakh injections per day by May 1, but lower allocation has created newer challenges to the Maharashtra Government,” he said.

Maharashtra’s daily requirement is 50,000 injections, but the Centre’s allocation is 26,000 injections per day. This allocation is for the next 10 days, which is a very serious situation. The supply of the injections by the seven companies is also now in the hands of the Centre. Judicious use of the injections to treat co-morbid and serious Covid patients can save lives, he said.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department in a media bulletin on Wednesday had said that 67,468 new cases reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 6.95 lakh active cases in the state. There were also 568 Covid deaths reported in the state with a case fatality rate of 1.54 per cent.

With agency inputs.