Centre allocates less Remdesivir injections to Maharastra

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The lower allocation of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra was also taken by State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. Addressing the media he said the State is being allocated 26,000 injections per day by the Centre as against the requirement of 50,000 injections per day.
Earlier in the day fellow Cabinet minister, Nawab Malik had also raised the same issue in a media statement.
Addressing the reporters, Tope said that he will write to the Centre to increase the allocation of Remdesivir to Maharashtra, the worst Covid-19 hit state in the country. “Given the gravity of the pandemic, the State Government was looking at a supply of one lakh injections per day by May 1, but lower allocation has created newer challenges to the Maharashtra Government,” he said.
Maharashtra’s daily requirement is 50,000 injections, but the Centre’s allocation is 26,000 injections per day. This allocation is for the next 10 days, which is a very serious situation. The supply of the injections by the seven companies is also now in the hands of the Centre. Judicious use of the injections to treat co-morbid and serious Covid patients can save lives, he said.
The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department in a media bulletin on Wednesday had said that 67,468 new cases reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 6.95 lakh active cases in the state. There were also 568 Covid deaths reported in the state with a case fatality rate of 1.54 per cent.
With agency inputs.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...