Centre deploys teams in 10 States including Maharashtra, Kerala, TN for Covid-19 management

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The Centre on Saturday deployed multi-disciplinary Central teams in ten States -Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab for Covid management, as per the letter by the Disaster Management Cell of the Health Ministry.
“In view of rapid surge in cases and deaths because of Covid-19, as reported by various news channels, the State Governments and noted in internal news, it has been seen that the number of Omicron cases have emerged in some States, it has also been observed that the pace of Covid vaccination in these States is less than the National Average,” the letter added.
These teams will particularly look at the areas of contract tracing, including surveillance, containment, operations, Covid testing including sending of adequate samples from clusters to INSACOG network for genome sequencing, Covid appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc and vaccination progress.
Meanwhile, India reported 7,189 fresh cases on Saturday, higher than the previous day’s infections of 6,650. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.60 per cent, less than 1 per cent for the last 41 days. The daily positivity rate was at 0.65 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 82 days. The Omicron cases increased to 415 in the country with the maximum cases in Maharashtra at 108, followed by Delhi at 79 and Gujarat at 43, as per the Health Ministry data.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...