Centre eases export restrictions on paracetamol formulations

The Centre has relaxed export curbs on paracetamol formulations and made it `free’ for exports with immediate effect.

Export of paracetamol Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), the active ingredients that are contained in medicines, however, will remain restricted, according to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday.

The government had restricted the export of paracetamol formulations and APIs on March 3, fearing a shortage in the country following the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the Centre decided to export paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an anti-malaria medicine being used to fight COVID-19 under export prohibition, on a case-to-case basis.

Now, with the government deciding to make the export of paracetamol formulation free, exports can take place normally without specific approvals.

The DGFT had eased restrictions on export of 24 APIs, mostly vitamins and hormonal medicines, on April 6. The prohibition on export of HCQ, however, continues but the government has decided to export some quantities to 55 countries both on commercial basis and as grants. These countries include the US, Russia, the UK, Nepal, Bangladesh, Peru, Oman, Afghanistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Philippines.