Centre to disburse ₹18,128 crore in five years under PM SHRI scheme

The Centre will disburse ₹18,128 crore to schools as its share under the PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme. Disbursals will be made over a five-year period from 2022-23 to 2026-27. PM SHRI is a centrally sponsored scheme of ₹27,360 crore, of which the majority will be contributed by the Centre, while the States will contribute the remaining ₹9,232 crore.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the scheme of PM SHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India). The schools include Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and State-government-run schools.

Development and upgrade

According to Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, the scheme will target development of more than 14,500 schools across the country. Selection of schools for development and upgrade will be made through some pre-determined parameters and criteria laid down. An “objective assessment” will be made to ensure that two schools are identified at the block-levels.

“These PM SHRI schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy 2020, act as examples and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity. The PM SHRI schools will deliver quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and will strive to create and nurture holistic and well-rounded individuals,” he told media-persons.

Pradhan added that each PM SHRI model schools will be allocated ₹2 crore over two years for upgrade and school authorities will have the “flexibility to use up to 40 per cent of the funds as per their requirements”

PM SHRI schools are expected to cover 20 lakh students; will be tech-driven, have digital learning tools including advanced ones, 3D labs, look at vocational training and will focus on pushing entrepreneurship ideas. Performance of schools and its students will also be tracked using a portal, the Minister added.