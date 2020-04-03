News

Centre writes to educational institutions on steps to fight coronavirus

Launches ‘Aarogya Setu’ app for self-assessment of Covid-19 risk

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has written to UGC, AICTE, NCERT and other educational organisations on the measures to be taken to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter written by HRD secretary Amit Khare to educational organisations, it has been informed that “Aarogya Setu app has been developed by the government in public-private partnership to fight Covid-19. The app will enable people to assess the risk of their catching the coronavirus infection”.

It further added that the app will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting-edge bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence. This app will be helpful to students, faculty/teachers and their family members.

Further, it has also been informed that the Ministry of Ayush has developed a protocol for immunity-boosting measures for self-care; it will be beneficial for students, faculty members, teachers and their family members, said the official release.

Published on April 03, 2020
