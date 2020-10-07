CEOs in India realigning their businesses with the ‘new normal’: KPMG report

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), one of the leading providers of financial assistance, carried out two surveys in order to explore the key challenges that CEOs of Indian companies are facing amidst the pandemic.
The first survey was conducted in January, and the second in August this year.
The survey report — Covid-19 Special Edition — found that the agenda of leaders has shifted radically since the beginning of the year. This is due to the incorporation of new work realities triggered by the pandemic.
Also read: A great digital leap forward in healthcare
62 per cent of CEOs altered their own compensation, as part of the broader objective of cost optimisation and cost management to sail through the pandemic.
Only 33 per cent of CEOs in India are confident of the growth in their domestic economy, while only 42 per cent are optimistic about growth prospects. This stood at 78 per cent and 84 per cent at the beginning of the year, respectively.
This weakened view on the growth prospects is in line with that of CEOs globally. CEOs in India are also less confident of their companies’ earnings, the survey report added.
About 19 per cent of CEOs in India expect the earnings of their companies to either remain flat or decline. 37 per cent of CEOs in India have re-evaluated their purpose in order to adjust to the changes in the market, the report further noted.
CEOs in India also view supply chain risk as a major threat. The number of CEOs highlighting this as a critical risk rose five-fold since the onset of the pandemic.
89 per cent CEOs in India would continue to build on the use of digital collaboration and communication tools.
With remote working becoming the norm, 77 per cent of Indian CEOs believe they have access to wider talent pools and 48 per cent will consider downsizing their office spaces.
Commenting on the findings, Arun M Kumar, Chairman, and CEO, KPMG in India, said in an official statement: “The significant shift in CEOs’ priorities that we have witnessed over the last six months reflect the agility with which CEOs had to deal with the challenges of the pandemic.”
Also read: ‘IRDAI’s new health cover norms a win-win’
He added: “Looking forward, similar to their global counterparts, CEOs in India are less confident about global and domestic economic growth than they were at the onset of the year. Their earnings outlook is clearly challenged.”
Vikram Hosangady, Partner and Head, Clients and Markets, KPMG in India, said in a statement: “If anything, Covid-19 has only acted as a catalyst to accelerate digital transformation with companies today spending more than what they originally planned for on digitisation in spite of uncertainty in earnings.”
“Companies will resort to zero-based budgeting on all discretionary spending for the next two-three years and question the very need for some of these spending. This is likely to make them leaner, meaner, and significantly more profitable when growth returns,” he added.
Hosangady believes that the importance of liquidity and the need to be moderately leveraged are also key learnings from this pandemic, something that companies should look at etching in their business plans for the future.
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...