Cerebration Business Quiz heads to Mumbai

The 17th edition of the Cerebration Business Quiz, organised by BusinessLine in association with the Union Bank of India, will be held in Mumbai on September 7. The Mumbai regional round will be held in the forenoon, followed by the grand finals in the afternoon in which winners of the six regional rounds will battle it out for the top honours. The winner takes home a prize money of ₹75,000.
The sixth round, after five earlier rounds held at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Delhi, will take place at 10 am at Hotel Sahara Star, Ville Parle. Participants can register themselves by logging onto www.cerebration.co.in. Each team comprises two persons from the same college or the company.
A preliminary written round of 20 questions will be followed by the top six teams participating in a four-round regional final. The questions will pertain to the world of business and will be framed in text, visual, audio and video formats. Considered to be the toughest quiz, it is targeted at business professionals, corporate executives and students of top B-schools. The winner of the Mumbai round will face winners of the other regional rounds in the grand finale.
Over 400 people participated in the five regional rounds this year. This includes teams from Wipro; Royal Bank of Scotland; Accenture Strategy; Novartis; Schlumberger, M&M; Zycus Infotech; and Godrej & Boyce to name a few. In the inaugural round at Hyderabad, the duo representing eKincare emerged the winner. It was IIT-Madras in Chennai, Bizongo in Bengaluru, Capgemini in Kochi and Jaipur’s LNMIIT in Delhi.
