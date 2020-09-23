Chennai Air customs recover gold, drones, iPhones worth ₹62.6 lakhs

Gold, drones and iPhones worth ₹62.6 lakhs were seized by Chennai Air Customs. One person has been arrested in this connection.

On Wednesday, based on intelligence, one passenger from Chennai -- arrived from Dubai by Emirates Airlines flight EK544, was intercepted at exit of Customs arrival hall. On personal search, two plastic pouches of gold paste were found stitched inside the under garment and 412 grams of gold valued 21.4 lakhs of 24 k purity was recovered.

One gold kada weighing 98 grams valued at ₹5 lakhs was also recovered from his trousers. His hand bag had five drones and two iPhone11 valued at ₹5.6 lakhs were recovered. A total ₹32 lakhs worth gold, drones and iPhones were seized under Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested, says a government press release.

On Tuesday, three passengers one from Virudhnagar (Tamil Nadu) and two from Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh), who arrived from Doha and Kuwait by flights Indigo 6E 8713 and Kuwait Air KU 1343, were intercepted at exit. Upon search-- a gold kada was recovered from one of the passenger. A gold chain and a gold cut bit each, were recovered from pant pockets of other two passengers. Total 586 grams of gold valued at ₹30.6 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962.

Gold worth ₹57 lakhs along with drones and iPhones worth ₹5.6 lakhs (totally valued at ₹62.6 lakhs) were recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under process, says the release.