Chennai and Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: November 21, Thursday

The day after the North-East monsoon delivered some telling blows to Chennai, its immediate neighbourhood, and parts of rest of Tamil Nadu, a status update at 9.20 am this Thursday tells a different story.

After a couple of showers in the neighbourhood early in the morning, thunderstorms roared past to the North-West and West of Chennai and kept moving to the South-West. After a lighter outing over Vallur, Vichoor, and Padiyanallur the rains got heavier as they ventured into Ambattur, Ramapuram, Thandalam, Thirumazhisai, Mevallurkuppam, and significantly heavy further South-West.

The areas battered here included Sriperumbudur, Sunguvarchatram, Pannur, Neervallur, Murungai, Tirumalpur, Thakkolam and Perumuchi before the thunderstorms paraded further into the interior. This is even as some potent thunderstorms hung about out at sea to the South-East of Chennai awaiting winds to carry them towards the coast.

Chennai International Airport (MAA/VOMM)

Overcast/thunderstorm/drizzle with winds south-westerly at 11 km/hr and temperature 24 degrees Celsius at 8 am. Current disruptions: average delay of three minutes in arrivals (increasing tendency); 10 minutes in departures (reducing tendency). Abu Dhabi-Chennai Etihad Airways and Dubai-Chennai Emirates aircraft approaching for landing from the North-West and Colombo-Chennai Srilankan Airlines flight from the South-West. A number of domestic flights were also in various stages of operation in and around the airport.

The Weather Company, an IBM Business, says that the North-East monsoon will provide intermittent rains punctuated by thunderstorms, mainly over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Andhra Pradesh, and South Karnataka today. Active thunderstorms may develop off the coast of Kerala and around Lakshadweep.

The temperature will remain between between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius today with predominantly north-easterly winds in Chennai city, says the Chennai Met Office of the India Meteorological Department. It will be mainly cloudy, with light rain expected at some areas. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.

A battle between the Sun and the clouds will pray out through the day with brief showers says international forecaster AccuWeather. The temperature may peak to 31 degrees Celsius (real feel of 36 degrees Celsius) before dipping to a low of 24 degrees Celsius during a partly cloudy night marked by a passing shower or two.

Weather.com, an IBM Business, observed partly cloudy conditions at 9.45 am, winds north-north-easterly at 14 km/hr, humidity at 82 per cent, and temperature peaking to 30 degreed Celsius for today with only a 20 per cent chance of showers.

Puducherry: 60% chance of rain

Partly cloudy conditions early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperature high near 30 degrees Celsius. Winds from the North-East at 15-30 km/h. Chances of rain at 60 per cent. Thunderstorms likely into the night. Temperature low near 25 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-North-East at 15- to 25 km/h. Elevated chance of rain at 80 per cent at night.

Puducherry Domestic Airport (PNY/VOPC): Overcast with temperature at 31 degrees Celsius and winds north-easterly at 11 km/hr. Earliest scheduled arrival is SpiceJet from Hyderabad at 11.25 am. Return flight estimated at 11.45 am.

Salem: 30% chance of rain

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High near 30 degrees Celsius. Winds from East-North-East at 10 to 15 km/h. Chance of rain at 30 per cent. Partly cloudy skies into the night with a low of 23 degrees Celsius. Winds light and variable.

Salem Domestic Airport (SXV/VSOM): Cloudy with temperature 29 degrees Celsius and winds north-easterly at 11 km/hr. Earliest scheduled arrival is TruJet (ATR) from Chennai at 11.25 am and departure (ATR) at 11.45 am.

Coimbatore: 50% chance of rain

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High at 29 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-East at 10-15 km/h. Chances of rain at 50 per cent. Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low at 22 degrees Celsius. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain at an elevated 80 per cent at night.

Coimbatore International Airport (CJB/VOCB): Foggy with temperature at 24 degrees Celsius and winds north-easterly at 7 km/hr. A Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru IndiGo aircraft was overflying at 33,975 ft. Scheduled arrivals included IndiGo from Bengaluru at 9.10 am and from Delhi at 9.30 am (estimated). Departure were IndiGo to Bengaluru at 9.40 am and to Chennai at 10 am.

Tiruchirappalli: 40% chance of rain

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High at 31 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-East at 15- to 25 km/h. Chances of rain at 40 per cent. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, especially late. Low at 24 degrees Celsius. Winds from the North-East at 10- to 15 km/h.

Tiruchirappalli International Airport (TRZ/VOTR): Foggy with temperature at 25 degrees Celsius and winds north-easterly at 14 km/hr. Arrivals were AirAsia from Kuala Lumpur at 8.55 am (estimated) and Srilankan from Colombo at 9.10 am (estimated). Departures included IndiGo to Bengaluru at 9.15 am and AirAsia to Kuala Lumpur at 9.25 a (estimated).

Madurai: 30% chance of rain

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High at 32 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-East at 10- to 15 km/h. Chances of rain at 30 per cent. Some clouds into the evening. Low at 24 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-North-East at 10-15 km/h.

Madurai Domestic Airport (IXM/VOMD): Cloudy with temperature at 27 degrees Celsius and winds northerly to north-easterly at 11 km/hr. Earliest arrivals were IndiGo from Bengaluru at 8.55 am (estimated) and Srilankan from Colombo at 9.15 am (estimated). Departures included IndiGo to Bengaluru at 9.15 am (scheduled) and Srilankan to Colombo at 10.15 am (estimated).

Thoothukudi: 80% chance of rain

A mix of clouds and sun. High at 31 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-East at 15-25 km/h. Evening thunderstorms. Low around 25 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-North-East at 10 to 15 km/h. Chance of rain at an elevated 80 per cent.

Tuticorin Domestic Airport (TCR/VOTK): Cloudy with temperature at 28 degrees Celsius, winds northerly to north-easterly at 7 km/hr. Earliest arrivals IndiGo from Chennai at 12.05 pm (scheduled) and SpiceJet from Chennai at 2.50 pm (scheduled). Departures IndiGo to Chennai at 2 pm (delayed) and SpiceJet to Chennai at 3.10 pm (estimated).

Chennai’s bloggers and Twitterati assessed conditions for the day after rains stormed Chennai as follows:

Many parts of #Chennai has been receiving moderate to heavy #Rains since day break. Coastal areas will slowly ease as the rain bands have started moving inland. #COMK #ChennaiRains. PWS at Mambalam has recorded rain rates of up to 90 mm/hr pic.twitter.com/H7tJMtBcsd — ChennaiRains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) November 21, 2019