Chennai Central platform ticket price hiked to ₹15

The price of platform ticket being sold at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central will be increased from ₹10 to ₹15 for a period of three months - from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The increase has been done keeping in view the peak summer traffic expected to commence from April 1 and with the objective to decongest platforms and also to make it convenient for movement of originating and terminating passengers at the station, says a press release from Southern Railway.

During March 2015, the Railway Board had increased platform tickets from ₹5 to ₹10 and delegated the powers to divisions to increase the platform ticket beyond ₹10 to regulate rush during any specific requirements.

The present increase in platform ticket price is done in accordance with power delegated by Railway Board, the release said.