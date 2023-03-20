Hawking Defence Services, a Chennai-based start-up has joined hands with Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) of Australia to set up a joint venture (JV) to manufacture the Australian company’s 28-seater ‘Albatross’ aircraft that is capable of take-off and landing from land, water and snow.

The two companies inked an agreement on Monday in the presence of David Eggleston, Deputy Consul General, Australian Consulate, here.

The JV also intends to set up water-aerodromes for the aircraft to operate from.

However, aircraft manufacturing will take some years, because various clearances have to be obtained. Hawking Defence Services has two immediate plans — one, to buy an aircraft from AAI and run a service and to produce aircraft components that would be bought by AAI.

“This agreement includes the confirmation of procurement of a single aircraft by Hawking Defence Services. In turn, Hawking would be depositing an agreed sum for the said aircraft,” says a background note provided by Hawking.

Speaking to businessline on the sidelines of the signing event, Rajeev Koundinya, CEO, Hawking Defence, said that the aircraft could be used by high net-worth individuals. But going forward, “we have plans for a proper airline.”

On the plans to produce components, Khoa Trong, Chairman, AAI, said that the company was looking at some “low hanging fruits” — such as sections of wings and fuselage.

₹1,000-crore investment

“We have plans to establish a unit in Tamil Nadu to manufacture aircraft components and MRO services for the amphibious aircraft,” the background note says. “We are looking at an investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore in the next five years.” Koundinya said that the Tamil Nadu government was “very keen” on the plans of Hawking Defence.

He said that AAI could manufacture 12 aircraft a year (in Australia), far less than the demand and was therefore having to turn down orders. Hence the plans to set up a manufacturing unit in India.

Asked why AAI chose Hawking Defence as a partner, he said that the Australian company knew Hawking promoters well and was therefore comfortable with them. Hawking Defence was set up in 2021 by Koundinya, Captain Amber Singh Uban and Vijayanarayanan Rapalli, who is the Chairman of the company. All the three have deep Australian connections, Koundinya said.

The Albatross amphibian aircraft has a range of 2,500 km on full load and is one of the eight aircraft manufacturers approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration, alongside Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATI, Mitsubishi and Viking, Koundinya said.

Trong said that a water-aerodrome can be constructed quick and cheap — it would cost only around $60,000 to build one.