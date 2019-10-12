Chennai summit is the start of a new era in India-China relations: PM Modi

“The Wuhan spirit instilled a new momentum and trust in our relations and today's Chennai connect is the start of a new era in India-China relations,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first informal summit between India and China last year in Wuhan led to fresh stability in relations between the two countries. It gave a fresh momentum and strategic communication between the two countries, and also increased, said Modi in his opening remarks at the bilateral delegation meeting between India and China, held at the beach resort Fisherman’s Cove Hotel in Kovalam, about 22 km from Mamallapuram.

“We will not let differences escalate. Chennai summit is important for ties. Wuhan spirit gave momentum and trust. Chennai Connect will give more,” he said.

There have been deep cultural and trade relations between China and Tamil Nadu. For most part of the last 2,000 years, India and China have been economic powers, said Modi.

The Indian delegation, which was led by Modi, also consisted of Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor; S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister and Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary.

Chinese President Jinping said, “We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us. This will have a far reaching impact for the Chinese people.

“Cherish the friendly sentiment. We feel welcome. Very memorable experience for us and have far reaching impact for Chinese people. Friendly relations being written about in Chinese media. Informal Summit is good idea.

There is a deeper and effective cooperation with the informal Summit. This is a right decision and can continue with this form. We are important neighbours. Engaged in discussion as friends, heart to heart on bilateral ties,” he said using a translator.

Yesterday Prime Minister as you said, you and I had engaged in candid conversations like friends, heart to heart discussions on bilateral relations,” he said.