Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves for Nepal after informal meet with PM Modi

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Chinese President Xi Jinping left for Nepal on Saturday by an Air China aircraft, concluding his second informal summit with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, which has signalled a recalibration of bilateral ties.
Read more: Chennai connect is the start of a new era in India-China relations: PM Modi
Xi, wrapped up his about 24-hour stay during which he visited Mamallapuram near Chennai and held informal talks with the Prime Minster. Also, delegation level talks were held.
Also read: Modi-Xi meet marked by bonhomie, lays foundation for stronger ties
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal gave a warm send off to the Chinese premier. Both the Governor and Chief Minister briefly conversed with the visiting dignitary at the airport.
Xi is scheduled to visit Nepal after his India meet, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying had announced on Wednesday.
Belying the recent acrimony over the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Modi and the Chinese President held a two-and-half-hour “open and cordial” one-on-one discussion over dinner. The talks continued on Saturday as well and the leaders of both the nations vowed to jointly combat terrorism and radicalisation, signalling a recalibration of bilateral ties.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...