Chidambaram condemns freezing of Missionaries of Charity accounts

Our New Delhi Bureau December 28 | Updated on December 28, 2021

P Chidambaram   -  PTI

Rebuts Home Ministry’s claim of finding some adverse inputs.

Commenting on the freezing of the bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said Christians are the new target of the Narendra Modi Government. Chidambaram said nothing can be more shocking than denying future foreign contributions to the Missionaries of Charity.

"This is the greatest insult to the memory of Mother Teresa who devoted her life to care for the ‘poor and wretched’ of India," he said.

Chidambaram, also a former Union Home Minister, said the Ministry of Home Affairs claims to have found “some adverse inputs”. "The MHA should put to use its Sherlock Holmes-like skills to quell communal violence and terrorist activity, not to suppress Christian charity and humanitarian work. As the year 2021 ends, it is clear that the Modi government has found another target — Christians — to advance its majoritarian agenda," Chidambaram said.

Published on December 28, 2021

