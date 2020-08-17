News

China grants country’s first Covid-19 vaccine patent to CanSino

Reuters Beijing | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

Saudi Arabia plans Phase II trials of the CanSino vaccine   -  REUTERS

China’s vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc has won a patent approval from Beijing for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported, citing documents from the country’s intellectual property regulator.

It is the first Covid-19 vaccine patent granted by China, state-owned newspaper People’s Daily reported on Sunday.

The paper cited documents published by China’s National Intellectual Property Administration saying that the patent was issued on August 11.

Saudi Arabia said this month it plans to begin Phase III clinical trials for the CanSino vaccine. CanSino has said it is also in talks with Russia, Brazil and Chile to launch Phase III trials in those countries.

CanSino’s Hong Kong shares rose around 14 per cent in Monday’s morning session. Its Shanghai shares rose by 6.6 per cent as of midday.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 17, 2020
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.