Choksi will ‘only’ return to Dominica to face trial when fit, media reports citing bail conditions

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
New Delhi, July 13 Diamantaire Mehul Choksi will “only” return to Dominica to face trial for illegal entry into that country when a doctor “certifies” that he is fit to stand trial, the media there reported citing conditions laid down by the Dominica High Court while granting him bail.
In a major setback to Indian efforts to bring him from the Caribbean country, Dominica High Court Judge Bernie Stephenson allowed the businessman to return to Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been living as a citizen since 2018 after leaving India, to seek medical advice from neurologist Hayden Osborne at the Mount St. John's Medical Centre, Dominica News Online reported.
Choksi is having a clot in brain besides other health issues such as diabetes and hypertension, his legal team has submitted. The High Court also ordered that Choksi must intimate the court in the case of any change of specialist and his address in Antigua where he was going to stay.
The judge said Choksi will only return to Dominica when a doctor certifies that he is fit to stand trial, the news website reported. Choksi has sought a judicial review of case of illegal entry into Dominica brought upon him by the local police and decision of a minister there to declare him a prohibited immigrant. The matter has now been deferred till January 26, 2022.
His trial for illegal entry before a magistrate has also been stayed. The High Court also ordered he must notify the court of his address in Dominica once he returns and his bail will be reviewed within 48 hours.
Also read: Dominica HC allows Mehul Choksi to return to Antigua on bail for treatment
The hearing of bail was held as lawyers intimated the court of his worsening health. The doctors recommend an urgent review of his medical condition by a neurologist and a neurosurgical consultant. “The services are not currently available on the island. All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated,” the CT scan report dated June 29 signed by doctors Yerandy Galle Gutierrez and Rene Gilbert Veranes of Princess Margaret Hospital of Dominica said.
The High Court order has come as a major jolt to Indian efforts to bring back Choksi, wanted in ₹13,500 crore scam in Punjab National Bank, from Dominica where he was held for illegal entry after his mysterious disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda.
His lawyers had alleged that he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda in an elaborate plot hatched by men of Indian origin and a mystery woman, named Barbara Jabarica, who had befriended him during last six months.
After news of Choksi being held in Dominica surfaced, India rushed a team of officials led by CBI DIG Sharda Raut to make every effort to bring him back on the basis of Interpol Red Notice against him. His lawyer in London Michael Polak who filed a complaint with Scotland Yard said Choksi was removed from Antigua and Barbuda, where as a citizen he enjoys rights to approach the British Queen's Privy Council as last resort in cases on his citizenship and extradition, to Dominica where these rights are not available to him.
The effort was unsuccessful as an army of Choksi's top lawyers moved with an unprecedented agility to file a Habeas Corpus petition before the Dominica High Court which was admitted for hearing.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...