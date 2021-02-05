CII team meets Kerala CM, seeks sustained reforms

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The industrial fraternity in Kerala has conveyed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that it looks forward to support from the government in the areas of amendment in land laws for promotion of industry and agriculture and commencement of coastal cargo service connecting minor ports in the State, among others.
It also pushed for expedited transfer of powers from the Local Self-Government Department to the Industries Department with respect to all the licensees and regulations, speedy implementation of policy/procedural /project announcements made in the last edition of ASCEND Kerala summit.
These related to promotion of private industrial parks and an effective single window system, a select group of members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Kerala led by Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, CII-Kerala, and Chairman and Managing Director, Muthoot Fincorp, appraised Vijayan.
Others in the team included Navas Meeran, Chairman, Eastern Group; VK Mathews, Executive Chairman, IBS Software Services; P Ganesh, Executive Director, Glass and Glazing Systems; when it interacted with the Chief Minister after he granted a private audience.
The team congratulated the government for sustained efforts on the Covid-19 front and appreciated the commendable efforts for completing the GAIL pipeline and the Edamon-Kochi power transmission line; launch of Kerala Bank and setting up the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB); and abolition of ‘nokkukooli’ (gawking wages) and disbursement of ₹23,409 crore in welfare pension.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister formally unveiled the Coffee Table Book brought out by the CII in partnership with the State Government of Kerala. It features 50 successful entrepreneurs who have made an impact on the business landscape of the State. It also unravels the success mantras of these home-grown entrepreneurs who helped showcase Kerala as an investment and industry-friendly State.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...