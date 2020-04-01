CII Telangana forms Covid-19 Action Task Force

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana has taken proactive measures to ensure that Industry is able to adapt to the emerging conditions with minimal impact on businesses, employees and all stakeholders.

The industry body is engaged with the Telangana State Government and has submitted representations to ensure that the adverse implications of this lockdown are minimised on the industry and workforce.

A Covid-19 Action Task Force has been formed, led by Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman, CII Telangana to take up all the issues for representation to the state government.

The taskforce aims to represent industry issues to the Government, and support it in its efforts to check the spread of Covid-19.

Apart from facilitating essential services and production of exempted items, it aims to work on a relief and rehabilitation measures.

CII has also set up a special National Covid-19 Relief & Rehabilitation Fund to provide support to different stakeholders including the healthcare workers on the frontline and the community at large in dealing with the fallout of the pandemic.

CII Telangana and Young Indians(Yi) Hyderabad are supporting the relief and rehabilitation process for Covid-19 patients in the State.

Members have donated essential items like masks, sanitizers and also providing meals for migrant workers and offering their premises as quarantine facility.

