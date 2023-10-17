CII Kerala is organising the 5th edition of Global Ayurveda Summit and 10th edition of Kerala Health Tourism on October 26 and 27 at Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly.

Ayurveda Summit will create a platform for convergence of experts, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from around the world, all dedicated to unlocking the potential of holistic healing and medical value tourism, said Aju Jacob, Chairman, CII Kerala and Joint Managing Director, Synthite Group.

With a strong focus on innovation, research, and knowledge exchange, the summit will address themes such as the challenges and opportunities in the modern world, evidence-based research, emerging opportunities for start-ups in Ayurveda, AI and technology in Ayurveda, and globalising Ayurveda products and services.

Alongside the summits, an exhibition will showcase the strengths of Ayurveda and healthcare, with key players in the sector showcasing their products and services. Notably, this edition includes a Start-up Pavilion, highlighting innovative trends and ideas in healthcare and Ayurveda. International delegations from Bangladesh, Oman, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia will be part of the summit, a press release said.

