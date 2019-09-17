Climate finance: India hits out at developed countries for ‘reluctance’ to support projects

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
India on Tuesday warned developed countries that their reluctance to loosen purse strings to support climate change mitigation plans by developing countries may threaten the progress achieved, leading to an uncertain future.
In a discussion paper released on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry while reviewing various issues relating to climate finance, said the countries have to roll out implementation of their promised nationally-determined contributions (NDCs) from January 1, 2021.
As per the common but differentiated responsibilities agreed upon, developed countries were to provide adequate finance, technology and capacity building to facilitate the effective implementation of the climate change convention and the 2015 Paris Agreement. “However, the reality is that the implementation of NDCs of developing countries will apparently hit a roadblock in the face of an uncertain future in the provisioning of climate finance,” the Ministry said.
During the 2009 Conference of Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the developed countries committed to “a goal of mobilising jointly $100 billion a year by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries” and it was decided that a significant portion of such funding would flow through the Copenhagen Green Climate Fund (GCF).
But as on July this year, the total pledges to the GCF are a meagre $10.3 billion and only $ 0.39 billion has been disbursed so far. India chided the western nations saying their call for stepping up climate actions will have to be matched with adequate provision of climate finance to developing countries. “Climate finance is a key pillar in enabling climate actions. Enhanced ambition and enhanced support should be at equal footing,” it said.
While India is doing its best to meet the promised adaptation and mitigation actions, finance still remains a critical issue.
India, in its NDC, has said it would need around $206 billion (at 2014-15 prices) between 2015 and 2030 for implementing adaptation actions in key areas such as agriculture and fisheries The total preliminary estimates for meeting India’s climate change actions between 2015 and 2030 is estimated to be $2.5 trillion (at 2014-15 prices), the report said.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports