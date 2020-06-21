Cloudy skies obstruct eclipse in Chennai, parts of TN

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
Cloudy skies played spoilsport for few sky gazers who braved the blistering sun to watch the annular solar eclipse, the first for this year, on Sunday here.
The eclipse was however partial in most parts of Tamil Nadu and many enthusiasts who managed to take photos of the rare phenomenon posted them on the social networking sites.
From about 10.20 am, a fairly bright sky enabled the gazers in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli and other parts of the state to witness the celestial occurrence.
“We were able to get a clear view and could even record the celestial event till the peak of the eclipse at noon.
Later, the sky became cloudy and the eclipse could not be seen from here,” said SJosephWinston, Head, Remote Handling and Irradiation Experiments Division, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research,Kalpakkam.
As people had to remain indoors owing to the lockdown being enforced to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, he had made arrangements for live streaming of the event.
“Thevisibility of the eclipse was hampered due to clouds in most parts of Tamil Nadu.
Some people in the metro and other parts, too, who had solar filters, had attempted to see the partial eclipse from the terrace of their houses,” an official of the district science centre, said.
The obscuration of the sun by the moon during the greatest phase of the annular eclipse was nearly 34 per cent in Chennai, he said.
“From noon onwards, the clouds blocked the view and nothing much was witnessed,” Joseph said and added that he had used polymer filters to capture images from a telescope.
Down south, in Tirunelveli, an official of the District Science Centre, said the centre was opened only to observe the rare phenomenon, but members of the public were however barred from viewing at the centre due to the lockdown.
“We captured the images and uploaded them on our social networking sites,” he added.
This is the first solar eclipse of this year and it coincides with the summer solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere has the longest day.
The eclipse started by 10:22 am and ended at around 2 pm.
Temples including theLord Venkateswara temple in T Nagar here remained closed due to solar eclipse.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisation — has been paying off
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...