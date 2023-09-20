The Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) on Wednesday submitted Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFR) for the extension of Corridor 5 from Koyambedu to Avadi (Via Tirumangalam, Mugappair) and the extension of Corridor 3 from Siruseri to Kilambakkam bus terminus via Kelambakkam at a total project cost of ₹11,834 crore. Both these are under Phase II of the Chennai Metro.

The reports were submitted by MA Siddique, Managing Director, CMRL, to Ramesh Chand Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Special Initiatives, Government of Tamil Nadu

The first study for extension of Corridor 5 of Chennai Metro Phase II is from Koyambedu to Avadi (Via Thirumangalam, Mugappair). The proposed detailed feasibility study recommends Metro Rail for Corridor 5 extension for a total length of 16.07 km with tentative 15 numbers of elevated stations for an approximate estimated cost of ₹6376.18 crore.

Second study

CMRL recommended considering the recent developments such as the Information Technology Park, land availability, and future growth potential in Pattabiram, the extension from Avadi to Pattabiram can be explored during DPR stage. Following extensive alignment study at the DPR stage, the total number of stations will be finalised.

The second study is for extension of Corridor 3 of Chennai Metro Phase II from Siruseri to Kilambakkam bus terminus via Kelambakkam.

Detailed Feasibility study was undertaken for the extension of Siruseri to Kilambakkam via Kelambakkam for a total length of 23.5 km with tentative 12 nos of elevated stations for an approximate estimated cost of ₹5458.06 crore. Considering estimated ridership in the proposed location is less for a Metro System.

CMRL has recommended dedicated/improved city bus services in that stretch towards Kilambakkam bus terminus. Further study is recommended in the south extension towards Thiruporur, Mahabalipuram via Kelambakkam which has substantial industrial and residential developments post-completion of the Phase 2 project, the release said.