Co-living segment expecting recovery in 2022: Colliers

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The shared economy or co-living segment is expected to witness recovery in 2022 driven by re-opening of offices, continuing high vaccination and re-opening of colleges in a phased manner, as per a report by professional services and investment management company, Colliers.
Though the pandemic marred the growth story of the co-living sector in 2020, it has already witnessed a sharp recovery in 2021. The co-living segment is expected to have 4,50,000 beds mainly driven by organised players by 2024 – more than double the number of what is there by 2021-end, or 2,10,000 beds.
According to Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, the primary contributor to the recovery is the growing rate of vaccination. Unemployment rate is down to 7 per cent in November 2021, a gradual dip from 11.84 per cent in May 2021.
“Also, amidst the pandemic, hiring by IT companies has gathered pace followed by robust performance of the sector which will only add on to the demand for the co-living in coming quarters,” he said.
The Nasdaq-listed Colliers in its report has mentioned that between December 2020 and March 2021, the occupancy in most co-living facilities crossed the 45-50 per cent mark as the market improved. However, the second wave proved to be a dampener from Q2 (April-June) onwards as occupancy dipped sharply.
Occupancy levels are expected to be in the 60-70 per cent range for the year.
In 2020, or pandemic year, occupancy was around 40-60 per cent with total bed availability between 130,000 and 140,000.
In 2019, the pre-pandemic year, there were 200,000 plus beds available in the co-living segment; with the average occupancy being around 85-90 per cent.
For all groups – corporate occupiers, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and millennials – renting offers flexibility and savings. Co-working offers cost savings of 20-25 per cent compared to traditional office space leasing.
The lucrativeness of a higher yield compared to a traditionally rented house has resulted in an influx of new players every year where this trend is expected to continue for the next few years. Co-living offers attractive returns – 2-4 times higher than the traditional residential yield of 2-3 per cent, the report added. Post the pandemic, many players are re-drawing their strategies.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...