Coal strike total, claim unions

Coal unions claimed on Tuesday that their one day strike, demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in mines, is total. The unions said both the mining and transportation of coal had been disrupted due to the strike. The strike began at 6 am on Tuesday.

"The strike is total from Assam to Telangana. None of the Coal India mines or its subsidiary companies' mines are functional on Tuesday," said DD Raamanandan of All India Coal Workers Federation.

The Sangh Parivar led BMS has also started a five-day strike in the sector from Monday on the same demands. The one-day strike is supported by ten central trade unions belonging to the Opposition.