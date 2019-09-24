News

Coal strike total, claim unions

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

 

Coal unions claimed on Tuesday that their one day strike, demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in mines, is total. The unions said both the mining and transportation of coal had been disrupted due to the strike. The strike began at 6 am on Tuesday.

Read also - FDI in mining: Half-a-million coal workers to go on one-day strike

"The strike is total from Assam to Telangana. None of the Coal India mines or its subsidiary companies' mines are functional on Tuesday," said DD Raamanandan of All India Coal Workers Federation.

The Sangh Parivar led BMS has also started a five-day strike in the sector from Monday on the same demands. The one-day strike is supported by ten central trade unions belonging to the Opposition.

Published on September 24, 2019
strike
trade unions
coal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Expectant mothers, new borns to be screened for genetic diseases in 7 districts