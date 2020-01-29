Coast Guard commissions interceptor boat C-448 at New Mangalore

The Karnataka Chief Secretary, TM Vijay Bhaskar, commissioned the Indian Coast Guard boat C-448 at New Mangalore on Wednesday.

C-448 is a high-speed interceptor boat built by L&T Shipyard. On joining the Indian Coast Guard fleet at New Mangalore, the ship will be deployed for patrolling and rescue operations and other duties.

The interceptor boat, which is 27.80 metres in length, has a displacement of 106 tonnes. C-448 has a crew of 12 personnel and is commanded by Assistant Commandant Apoorva Sharma.

The interceptor boat will be based at New Mangalore under the administrative and operational control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (West).