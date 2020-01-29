News

Coast Guard commissions interceptor boat C-448 at New Mangalore

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

The Karnataka Chief Secretary, TM Vijay Bhaskar, commissioned the Indian Coast Guard boat C-448 at New Mangalore on Wednesday.

C-448 is a high-speed interceptor boat built by L&T Shipyard. On joining the Indian Coast Guard fleet at New Mangalore, the ship will be deployed for patrolling and rescue operations and other duties.

The interceptor boat, which is 27.80 metres in length, has a displacement of 106 tonnes. C-448 has a crew of 12 personnel and is commanded by Assistant Commandant Apoorva Sharma.

The interceptor boat will be based at New Mangalore under the administrative and operational control of the Commander Coast Guard  Region (West).

Published on January 29, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Boris Johnson plans law for control of UK fisheries after Brexit