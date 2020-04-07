Coastal Kerala waters heat up, spawn rain-bearing clouds

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Massive convection over the boiling waters of the South-East Arabian Sea off Kerala and coastal Karnataka set up rain-bearing clouds along the coast right from Tuesday morning. Westerly winds from here were seen pushing the clouds into the east to the ghat areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Southern flanks of the wind bands circled around Kanyakumari to fan back into coastal and interior Tamil Nadu and converge into the westerlies. These could produce heavy thunderstorms, rain, lightning, and high winds over a good part of the South Peninsula into the evening.
The clouds extended from Murdeshwar in coastal Karnataka right down across the Karnataka and Kerala coasts to Thiruvananthapuram. Even more convection was in the making over the waters around the Lakshadweep Islands, as revealed by satellite maps.
The Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirunelveli airports reported cloudy conditions while it was overcast at Kannur, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, and Kochi. Cloudy conditions mean at least 50 per cent of the sky will be covered by clouds — or, more clouds than sunshine. Mostly cloudy means a cloud cover of 80-90 per cent. Overcast means that almost the entire sky over a region is covered.
Over the next 10-day-period, the heaviest rainfall from convection (process of cloud-building as evaporation intensifies over the sea waters) is forecast to fall mainly along the Kerala coast. Progressively less intense rain may spread out to the rest of the South Peninsula (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu). An outlook from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, however, indicated that coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, may not benefit much.
An India Meteorological Department outlook said that the convergence of winds along a North-South corridor will generate a string of thunderstorms, triggering scattered rain/thundershowers, lightning and gusty winds over the South Peninsula, East and Central India during the next three days. Isolated heavy rain was forecast over north Kerala and south interior Karnataka on Tuesday.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...