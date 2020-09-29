Cochin Shipyard delivers RO-RO vessels to IWAI

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has delivered two Roll on-Roll Off (RO-RO) vessels for Inland Waterways Authority of India, as part of an order for a total 10 vessels for operation in NW1 and NW2.

The delivery protocol was signed by Mathew George, Director, IWAI Kochi and Suresh Babu NV Director (Operations), CSL.

The 56-m Ro-Ro vessel is built with in-house design to carry 15 TEU container trailers and 30 passengers. These high quality vessels with modern communication equipment, has an ergonomically designed navigational wheel house, air-conditioned accommodation for eight crew and an open deck for easy loading and discharging of vehicles.

These vessels are built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and Kerala Inland Vessels Rule and comply with the Prevention and Control of Pollution and Protection of Inland Water.