News

Coffee Day’s additional director

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

The former head of Bosch’s India operations, Albert Hieronimus, has been appointed an additional director of Coffee Day Enterprise with effect from January 17. He is currently an independent director and his tenure ends on January 16.

