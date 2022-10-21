The Women’s Coffee Alliance - India Chapter (WCAI) will conduct the 6th edition of their Coffee Santhe on October 29 and 30 at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel in Bengaluru after a two-year “Covid Gap”. The 5th edition of the Coffee Santhe held at the Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, in January 2019 attracted a footfall of more than 3,000 people.

The Coffee Santhe, held annually since 2014, is the WCAI’s main annual fund raising event to support on-going projects in women & child healthcare and girl child education in traditional and non-traditional coffee growing regions in India.

The projects are designed to empower women coffee plantation workers and their girl children and provide elder care support for their mental and physical needs. Through this event, WCAI builds awareness on the need to support the programmes for the needy women coffee plantation workers and their girl children.

The event showcases different varieties of coffee beans and brews, launch of new coffee products and associated foods, coffee equipment demonstrations and materials, coffee related information and quiz competitions. It also hosts the highly acclaimed Women Stars Brewing Skills Championship, with judges from major coffee producing and consuming countries, and women participants from many coffee café chains and small retailers vying for ‘Woman Coffee Brewing Star’ title.

Leading coffee companies showcase their products and activities and live dance and music entertain visitors in a fair-like atmosphere, for a weekend date with coffee.