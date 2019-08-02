Coimbatore contestant is Castrol Super Mechanic

Sarvanakumar Subramaniam of Coimbatore has won the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest 2019 under the bike category, while Hardevsinh Jadeja from Morbi in Gujarat was crowned champion in the car category in the third edition of the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest. A record 1.27 lakh mechanics from across the country participated in the contest, with 40 making it to the the finals. Sarvanakumar Subramaniam said he failed twice in the previous editions of the contest due to minor errors, but managed to win the contest this year. Castrol India has conducted masterclass sessions in 20 cities this year, skilled over 6,000 mechanics in a curriculum endorsed by the Automotive Skill Development Council, a company release said.