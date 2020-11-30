Coimbatore District Small Industries Association elects new president

M V Ramesh Babu of Paramount Platers was elected as President of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) at the 51st Annual General Meeting of the association that was held today.

He succeeds R Ramamurthy, the immediate past president.

Babu took charge as the 27th President along with the new team of office bearers and executive committee members, elected for a two-year period (2020-22).

The other office bearers include two Vice Presidents - V Thirugnanam and P S Devaraj; M Karthikeyan as Secretary and S Soundararajan as Treasurer.