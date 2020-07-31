Companies expect surge in hiring of blue-collar workers in September quarter: Survey

As the economy prepares to slowly open up amidst the pandemic, OLX People, India’s tech-powered HR Platform, launched its first edition of ‘Employer Sentiment Survey’ which surveys the top employers of the country.

The survey has been conducted to study the impact of Covid-19 on the blue and grey-collar jobs in India. The survey reveals early optimism in the recovery being seen in hiring trends over the past 2 months.

According to the survey, 90 per cent of companies in Bengaluru confirmed their intent to increase the hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in the third quarter of 2020. In Mumbai, 86 per cent of companies would go for hiring. Delhi featured third with 76 per cent of the companies.

The companies maintained that they expect a surge in hiring of blue-collar workers in the quarter ending September.

While information technology-enabled services (ITeS) is expected to emerge as the biggest employer of blue-collar workers in Bengaluru. And, logistics will lead to the growth in hiring in Delhi NCR.

In Mumbai, both ITeS and logistics are expected to boost the blue-collar and entry-level job, along with BFSI where 86 per cent of the companies surveyed said they foresee a hiring increase in this quarter.

A 100 per cent of companies in the ITeS sector in both Mumbai and Bengaluru said they expect a complete revival before December.

As per the survey, 100 per cent of the companies in Delhi’s e-commerce and Mumbai’s logistics sectors also expect to fully recover within this year itself.

The survey further noted that 85 per cent of employers from across India say there may be an increase in the recruitment of blue-collar and entry-level staff ahead of the festival season this year.

Of these, 40 per cent were confident of witnessing a significant hiring surge in this segment in their organisations. Around 12 per cent of the organisations anticipated continuing the hiring freeze.

The revival in hiring will be led by e-commerce and ITeS with logistics and companies in food tech following close behind, the survey mentioned.

Green shoots of recovery

Commenting on the survey, Tarun Sinha, Head of OLX People said in the official release: “It is exciting to see that the job market is showcasing green shoots of recovery especially as the economy gradually opens up and economic activity continues to gather pace. Strong growth indicators for recovery are visible not just for white-collar workers or the formal economy but also in the informal sector. This is important to note due to the fact that the gravity of impact on the informal sector due to Covid-19 was much higher than that of the formal sector.”

“In the Employer Sentiment Survey, we have noticed some fascinating trends in the job market across Indian metro cities. What is interesting to note is that HR managers across the key metros have expressed the intent to increase hiring in this quarter despite the on-going uncertainty due to the pandemic,” he added.