Cong will form next govt in Goa with help of other parties; it's premature to say BJP has won: Sequeira

Even as the BJP is emerging as the single largest party in Goa, the Congress on Thursday expressed confidence that it will form the next government in the coastal state with the help of other political parties, saying that the final results are yet to be announced.

As per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest data for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, the BJP has so far won five seats and is leading in 15 others. The Congress has won three seats and is leading in eight.

Talking to reporters outside a counting centre, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee's working president Aleixo Sequeira said the final tally is yet to be announced, so it is premature to say that the BJP has won the election.

"Lead is not everything. The final results are yet to come. We will form the next government with the help of other political parties and Independents," he said.

Two independent candidates have so far emerged victorious in Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are leading in two seats each, while the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Revolutionary Goans Party and one independent candidate are leading in one sea each.