Congress’ signature campaign against farm laws gets good response in Maharashtra

The Congress party continues to vehemently oppose the new agriculture laws introduced by the BJP government at the Centre. A signature drive conducted as part of this agitation received a huge response in Maharashtra. Signatures of over 60 lakh farmers, agricultural labourers and workers have been collected, a media statement issued by the party said.

The Maharashtra Pradesh President, Balasaheb Thorat, said the Congress party has launched a massive agitation to oppose these black laws, which were successful despite the ongoing Covid pandemic, heavy rains and floods. A large number of farmers and workers in the state participated in the agitation and the signature drive.

On Tuesday, petitions of 60 lakh farmers opposing the new farms' bills were handed to HK Patil, who is Maharashtra in-charge for the party. Patil will hand over the petition to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. She will call on President Ramnath Kovind on November 19 and hand over the petitions, the statement said.

Patil said activities such as a virtual farmers’ rally, which was attended by 50 lakh farmers, tractor rallies, protests and agitations were held to raise the farmers voice against the laws. It is not a small task to submit a petition with 60 lakh signatures. It is a historic campaign. These unjust laws should be repealed and the Maharashtra government should protect the interests of farmers by enacting a better agricultural law than Punjab, the statement added.