Congress ‘speaks up’ against fuel price hike

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
Speaking up against fuel price hike, Congress leaders across the country demanded the Centre to bring down the duties on petrol and diesel and pass on the benefits of reduced international crude oil prices to domestic consumers. They said, in the last six years the Narendra Modi government has made ₹18,00,000 crore more by increasing the excise duty on oil products. In a nationwide protest campaign on Monday, the opposition party leaders charged that the Centre, in the last three months of lockdown, “looted ₹1,30,000 crore from the public by increasing the duties on oil”. The price of crude is ₹20 per litre, but the fuel prices are reaching ₹80 per litre, they said.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi said people’s lives are caught between Covid-19 on one side and price rise on the other. She said the Centre increased prices of petrol and diesel 22 times in the last three years. “Narendra Modi government has earned ₹18 lakh-crore extra by increasing the duties on petrol in the last six years,” she said and added that the Centre is benefitting from the distress of the people. “This is insensitive. Farmers, workers and middle class will be affected badly by this step. I urge the Centre to revoke the increase in the excise duty at the earliest,” she added.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the Centre turned a blind eye towards the suggestions to give direct cash benefits to the lower strata of the society. “Instead of providing relief to people, the Centre wrote off taxes worth lakhs of crores of rupees of 15 multi-billionaires, who are friends of the ruling party,” Gandhi said.
Later at a press conference, the party reiterated the demand for bringing petroleum prices under the GST. Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar said it has been a long standing demand that the prices of oil products should be brought under the GST. She said the Centre is shying away from it for unknown reasons.
Sundar added that in 2014, when Modi assumed power, excise duty on petrol was ₹9.20 per litre and on diesel ₹ 3.46. “In the last six years, the Union government has increased the excise duty on petrol by an additional ₹23.78 per litre and on diesel by ₹28.37. This is a shocking 820 per cent hike in excise duty on diesel and 258 per cent in excise duty on petrol,” she said.
Meanwhile, officials from public sector oil companies said the steep rise in petrol and diesel prices is on the back of an increase in the international price of these commodities. But the reason for the even steeper increase in diesel prices after the Covid-19 lockdowns can be attributed to a higher demand with the transportation segment gaining momentum faster than personal mobility around the world, they reasoned.
Auto fuel prices in Delhi were hiked on Monday to ₹80.43 a litre for petrol and ₹80.53 a litre for diesel. This hike had followed a single-day of no price revisions on Sunday. Petrol price was hiked by five paisa and diesel by 13 paise in the national capital. Petrol and diesel prices have steadily increased across the country since June 7, when oil companies resumed the daily price revision mechanism after a hiatus of 83 days during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
“Internationally, there is a recovery of petrol and diesel prices. But it appears that there is more movement of commercial vehicles, like trucks, so the increase in demand for diesel is more than that for petrol. The domestic price of auto fuels in India is benchmarked to the international prices. This results in domestic prices going up or down, irrespective of whether the companies make the same gains or not,” a company official said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...