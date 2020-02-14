Consulting firms, finance cos are top hirers at IIM-B

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
The lateral and final placements for the PGP Class of 2018-20 of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) saw 518 offers, leading to all 428 students who appeared for placements being placed over three interview days.
Despite market conditions companies in consulting, finance, general management, product management, E-commerce, operations, analytics and marketing were prominent recruiters.
U Dinesh Kumar, Chair, Career Development Services, IIM-B said: “There was a 6.14 per cent increase in the total number of jobs offered compared to the previous year.”
Anushree Jibhakate, Placement Representative, said: “IIM-B has seen an increase in domestic and international offers across sectors such as Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, E-commerce, Operations, Analytics and Marketing. Strategy Consulting and Product Management continue to be the most sought-after roles followed by finance and general management.”
Consulting companies made 147 offers led by Accenture with 26 offers, followed by The Boston Consulting Group with 23 offers. Top recruiters included Bain & Company (20), Kearney (15), McKinsey & Co (14), GEP Consulting (7), Strategy& (5), Alvarez & Marsal (5) and EY-Parthenon (1). Other recruiters included KPMG (7), Nomura Research Institute (4), IBM Consulting (4), Gartner (4), Oliver Wyman (3), Auctus Advisors (2), Ernst & Young (2), Vector Consulting (2), Infosys Management Consulting (2) and L.E.K. Consulting (1). In addition, there were 27 offers in the Technology consulting domain with PricewaterhouseCoopers making the maximum of 12 offers.
Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 38 offers are Microsoft IDC (10), TCS (6), Razorpay (3), Sprinklr (3), Amagi Labs (2), Browserstack (2), Byju’s (2), Cisco (2), Infoedge (2), Moonfrog (2), Tech Mahindra (2), Google (1) and ValueLabs (1). The 32 offers made in the fast-growing E-commerce space included Amazon (20), Flipkart (4), Paytm (4) and Prione (4).
There were 42 offers overall in the Finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 8 offers followed by Avendus Capital (5), JP Morgan (5) and Allianz Benelux (3). Other recruiters also included IDFC First Bank (4), Bharti Financial Services (3), ICICI (3), Kotak Mahindra (3), Wells Fargo (3), HCL (2) Landmark (1), Motilal Oswal Group (1) and Prime Ventures (1).
Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks making 60 offers in general management positions with Aditya Birla Group leading with 8 offers followed by Adani Group (7), Vedanta (6), Capgemini (5), EPIC Group (5), Tata Administrative Services (4), Zee Entertainment (4), Genpact (4), ONGC (3), Reliance (3), RPG Group (3), CK Birla Group (2), Piramal (2), Praxis Global Alliance (2), Arvind Internet (1) and JSW Group (1).
Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 55 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by Anheuser-Busch InBev (10), Asian Paints (5), FIITJEE – EdFora (5), Procter & Gamble (5), Bajaj Finserv (3), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (3), Emxcel (3), Tata Sky (3), Colgate Palmolive (2), ITC (2), Lenovo (2), Mondelez (2), Samsung (2), Wipro Consumer Care (2), Baryons (1), Falabella (1), Giesecke+Devrient (1), Jubilant FoodWorks (1), Marico (1) and Maruti Suzuki (1).
Operations roles saw 17 offers with Accenture Operations (5), Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (3), Cloudtail (2), Odessa (2), Gilbarco (1), Mahindra Comviva (1), Moonfrog (1), Société Générale (1) and Uber (1).
