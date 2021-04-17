Consumers want greater protection of their data from enterprises and governments: Report

Beware the quantum computers
Consumers want more transparency about their data collection and management processes and better data protection measures from companies and governments.
According to a report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, consumers are demanding greater protection of their data ahead of time, from both enterprises and governments.
According to a study of 15,000 consumers worldwide, 51 per cent of respondents said that they want companies to be transparent in their data processing, while 48 per cent think companies should be equally open about how their technology works. 50 per cent of respondents called on governments to be transparent about their respective data collection and management processes.
This is as 50 per cent of consumers agreed that they would walk away from an online service provider if it suffered any form of data breach.
“The idea of avoidable data misuse is likely to incur even greater wrath from respondents, however, with 63 per cent affirming they would no longer use the provider for fear of their data being sold to a third party in this case,” the report said.
However, consumers are not entirely against data collection.
“Having to shop, be entertained, communicate and conduct business virtually is likely to have sparked heightened awareness about how much data is being offered, and what the upshots of this proliferation could be,” the report said.
Nearly, 68 per cent of respondents agreed that the apps and digital services they use make their lives substantially easier.
“However, considering that more than one-in-10 (12 per cent) have had their personal data leaked or shared inappropriately by a third party – leading to having secret information revealed (64 per cent) or a loss of money (62 per cent) – additional caution moving forward is understandable,” as per the report.
Furthermore, 62 per cent of respondents are now worried that their online activities are being constantly tracked by the websites or services they visit.
“It is clear from the data that people have developed a sense of control and they are now demanding openness about how and where their data is being managed. Businesses should be aware of how detrimental it would be to brand reputation to ignore these calls,” said Marina Titova, Head of Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.
