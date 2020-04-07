News

Coronavirus: 12 new cases in Bhopal; MP tally rises to 268

PTI Bhopal | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday.

Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are health department employees, Bhopal’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Deharia said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state capital has gone up to 74.

Two persons from Bhopal have so far been discharged after recovery, he said.

Out of the total 268 coronavirus cases in the state, maximum 151 have been reported from Indore.

So far, 18 people have died, including 13 from Indore, two from Ujjain and one each from Khargone, Chhindwara and Bhopal.

