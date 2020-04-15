Coronavirus: 17 new cases, one death in Karnataka

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Mysore-Nanjangudu had 10 of the 17 new positive cases that were reported on Wednesday morning in Karnataka.
For nearly five days, Mysore-Nanjangudu zone had reported zero positive cases and there were only dischagres made, but with these new cases today, it has shook the State.
Nine of the 10 new cases are linked to infection spread by a company executive, who was tested positive last month and got discharged recently.
Eight pharmaceutical company workers are based in Nanjangudu, while one worker lived in Mysuru. Along with nine people, a 72 year man also a residents of Mysuru city has been admitted for SARI. Now all the 10 patients have been admitted to designated hospital in Mysuru.
According to the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s mid-day situation update bulletin, Patient No-250, a 65-year male resident of Chikkaballapura, died on Wednesday morning, taking the total deaths toll in Karnataka to 11.
Of the 17 cases reported on Wednesday, 10 from Mysore-Nanjangudu region and the rest are from Bengaluru Urban (a person from Ananthapur), Bagalkote (one case), Jamakandi (one), Kalaburgi (one), Vijayapura (two) and Bengaluru urban (one).
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
