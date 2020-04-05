Coronavirus cases at 571 in Tamil Nadu

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 500 with 86 new cases reported today taking the total number of cases to 571.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, five Covid-19 patients have died, and eight have recovered. Of the five dead, two were in Chennai. The State is still in Stage 2, she told newspersons.

Of the 86 Covid-19 positive cases reported today, the maximum number was in Coimbatore (29 - all of them had travelled to Delhi recently to participate in the Tablighi Jamaat event) followed by Chennai and Cuddalore (seven each) and the rest in 29 other places, including Nagapattinam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Nilgiris and Salem, she said.